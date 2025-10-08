On IAF Day 2025, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh awarded six Unit Citations, including Rafale, BrahMos-equipped Sukhoi, and S-400 squadrons, for their stellar roles in Operation Sindoor. Nine officers also received the Vir Chakra.

New Delhi: India marked its 93rd Indian Air Force Day on Wednesday, with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh honouring air warriors at Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 97 medals across various categories and six Unit Citations were presented to recognise exceptional service and valour.

Among them, nine officers were conferred the Vir Chakra for their exceptional roles in strike interception and maintaining air superiority during Operation Sindoor. The awardees include Group Captains Ranjit Singh Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patney, and Kunal Kalra; Wing Commander Joy Chandra; Squadron Leaders Sarthak Kumar, Sidhant Singh, Rizwan Malik; and Flight Lieutenant Arshveer Singh Thakur.

Among the six Units honoured were Squadron No. 17 (Golden Arrows), Squadron No. 222 (Tigersharks), Squadron No. 43 (Ibexes), Squadron No. 2601 (Triumph), Squadron No. 2232 (Kestrels) and the 7 Base Repair Depot. Here’s a closer look at the six Units.

Squadron No. 17 Golden Arrows

Ambala-based Squadron No. 17 (Golden Arrows), which operates French-origin Rafale fighter jets, received a Unit Citation on the occasion of the 93rd Indian Air Force Day for its exceptional role during Operation Sindoor. The honour was presented to its commanding officer, Group Captain Amit Gehani.

On May 7, the day, India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the killing of 26 innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, the Squadron No 17, also known as ‘Golden Arrows’, spearheaded precision air strikes on two terrorist infrastructures deep inside Pakistan. It also played a pivotal role in damaging 11 Pakistan Air Force bases, showcasing exceptional skill, coordination, and operational effectiveness.

An official stated that their actions were instrumental in reaffirming India’s air superiority and strategic deterrence.

Resurrected in 2019, Ambala-based 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’, houses the first batch of 18 Rafale fighter jets

The Squadron No. 17 has a long history, originally being the first squadron equipped with a jet fighter De Havilland Vampire in 1955 and later converting to the Hawker Hunter. It also housed Russian-origin MiG-21, inducted in 1975, and decommissioned in 2016-17.

Squadron No. 222 Tigersharks

Resurrected in 2020 at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Squadron No. 222 is currently operating Brahmos-fitted Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 air superiority fighters.

Also known as the 'Tigersharks', Squadron No. 222 is equipped with formidable, state-of- the-art air superiority fighter aircraft, which are armed with 2.5 ton air-launched BrahMos missile of 300-km range, have the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pin-point accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force fired 15 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles through Sukhoi-30 fighters at 11 Pakistani air bases on May 10. Brahmos missile systems had caused a significant damages to their air defence systems and command centers.

Brahmos is an extremely versatile stand-off range ‘fire-and-forget’ type supersonic cruise missile that has proved its capabilities in land-based, ship-based, air launched and submarine-based versions.

The Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) is the heaviest missile which has armed India’s frontline fighter jet Sukhoi-30 MKI.

Originally raised in 1969, the squadron had operated another Sukhoi fighter, the Su-7, and later the MiG-27 aircraft.

Squadron No. 2601 Triumph

Besides, the Indian Air Force chief ACM AP Singh also awarded Unit Citation to a S-400 air defence missile squadron – Squadron No. 2601 ‘Triumph’. The Russian origin system which has a mix of radars and long-range hit at several Pakistan planes and missiles.

In August at Army War College, Mhow during Ran Samvad, ACM AP Singh hailed the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system and called it a "game-changer". He said that the S-400 air defence system denied the adversary freedom to operate even inside its own territory.

Besides, he also conferred Unit Citation to Squadron No. 43 ‘Ibexes’, which operates An-32 transport aircraft, Squadron No. 2232 ‘Kestrels’ operating loitering munitions and 7 BRD which houses radar and guided weapons systems.