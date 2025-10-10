Pakistan’s false claim of capturing India’s first woman Rafale pilot, Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, was exposed after she was honoured by the IAF with the Qualified Flying Instructor badge in Tamil Nadu. The IAF reaffirmed her active service.

New Delhi: Pakistan’s false propaganda was once again exposed on Friday, as images of India’s first woman Rafale fighter pilot Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh went viral on social media, of which the ISPR had claimed to have captured her during Operation Sindoor on May 7-10. The Indian Air Force’s Training Command Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO), Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, felicitated her at the Flying Instructors School in Tambaram, Tamil Nadu.

Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh earned her Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge on Thursday at Tambaram in Tamil Nadu. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had circulated false reports claiming that Squadron Leader Singh was captured by its force after her jet was allegedly shot down near Sialkot. Some of the international media houses also published the same fake news about her.



However, the Pakistan’s claim was debunked by the Indian government and the Indian Air Force. At the valedictory ceremony for the 159th QFIC course, a total of 59 officers from the Indian Air Force, sister services, and friendly foreign countries were conferred the prestigious Qualified Flying Instructor badge.

Shivangi was commissioned in 2017 as part of the IAF’s second batch of women fighter pilots. Started her operational journey flying the MiG-21 Bison, she then graduated to advanced Rafale training in 2020. In 2023, she had participated in Exercise Orion with the French Air Force.



