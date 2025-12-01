AAP's Arvind Kejriwal blamed BJP's 'corruption' for the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25. He urged votes for AAP in upcoming polls. CM Pramod Sawant promised justice, confirming the club owners were detained in Thailand for the tragedy.

Kejriwal Blames BJP's 'Corruption' for Tragedy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a three-day visit to Goa, launched a sharp attack on the BJP government following the nightclub fire tragedy in Arpora's Birch Hotel that claimed 25 lives and injured several, saying that the BJP government has "only given corruption" during these years. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said , "Zilla Panchayat elections are scheduled on December 20. I have come to Goa on a three-day visit. BJP has been in power in Goa for the past 13 years, and BJP has only been corrupt during these years. The Arpora fire incident exposes that they neither had a fire safety license nor a construction license... 25 people lost their lives. This is what the BJP has given to Goa in 13 years. BJP has given only corruption in last 13 years... AAP has emerged as an alternative in Goa. I appeal to the public to vote for the AAP in the Zilla Panchayat elections," Kejriwal told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Goa CM Vows Strict Action

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against the accused, asserting that the government is committed to securing justice for the 25 people who lost their lives in the tragedy. "Our govt will work to give justice to the 25 people who lost their lives...We will put them (the club owners, Luthra brothers) behind bars."

Club Owners Detained in Thailand

"We arrested six people after the tragic fire incident. We also suspended three people and are conducting the investigation in a fast-track manner. One of the three owners of the club was arrested in Delhi, and an LOC was issued against the two other owners. We also ordered the Regional Passport Office to cancel their passports. With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Minister, the Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand. Our team from Goa and central agencies will bring the two club owners to Goa. We take legal action and put them behind bars."

The Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Thailand today and are expected to be deported to India shortly. (ANI)