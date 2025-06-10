Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded India's remarkable progress in the defence sector over the past 11 years, crediting it to a clear focus on modernisation and self-reliance in defence production.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "The last 11 years have marked significant changes in our defence sector, with a clear focus on both modernisation and becoming self-reliant when it comes to defence production. It is gladdening to see how the people of India have come together with the resolve of making India stronger! #11YearsOfRakshaShakti."

How India’s arsenal grew under Modi govt in 11 years

India has seen exponential growth in defence exports, rising from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, reflecting the nation's growing capabilities and self-reliant defence ecosystem. India is now exporting defence equipment to over 100 countries. India is exporting items from ammunition, arms, sub-systems/systems and parts and components.

In FY2024, the Department of Defence Production has given export authorisation to 1762 entities compared to 1507 entities in the preceding year. The total number of exporters grew by 17.4 per cent in the fiscal year.

The official account @MyGovIndia posted on X: “Made-in-India weapons, equipment, and technology are reaching over 100 countries, boosting global trust in Bharat's capabilities.”

Among key milestones under PM Modi's government are India commissioning its first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, a symbol of maritime strength and engineering excellence. The warship features a flight deck as large as two football fields and houses more than 2,200 compartments, making it the largest and most complex warship ever built in the country.

In terms of technological advancements, India successfully conducted extended-range tests of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter jet. Other achievements include the Prithvi-II, known for delivering high-precision strikes, and the recent training launch of the Agni-3 missile, which further reinforces India's strategic deterrence capability.

Additionally, India introduced its first indigenously built multi-role combat helicopter, Prachand, combining stealth, power, and technology with an advanced navigation system, underscoring India's evolution as a global defence manufacturing hub.