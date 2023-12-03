From ABVP to Congress leader: Revanth Reddy’s journey in Telangana politics

Telangana's electoral scene spotlights Anumula Revanth Reddy, potentially vying for Chief Minister if Congress triumphs. His resilient journey, facing internal dissent, saw victories in Kodangal. From TDP to Congress, Reddy's rise aligns with Congress and BJP leading, hinting at a shifting political landscape.

Amidst the unfolding drama of Telangana's electoral battleground, Anumula Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Congress Chief, emerges as a key figure contending for the Chief Ministerial position if the Congress sweeps victory in the state. His rise within the party echelons and the significant role he plays in the state's political landscape exemplify a journey marked by determination and resilience.

At 54, Revanth Reddy is no stranger to challenges. His leadership during the Congress party's campaign in Telangana showcases his spirit. Engaging in a high-stakes electoral battle against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Kamareddy, Reddy leads the charge. Simultaneously contesting from Kodangal, he secured a resounding victory, solidifying his influence in the state's political terrain.



However, the path to prominence wasn't devoid of hurdles. Revanth faced internal dissent within the party just a year ago, with key leaders such as Dasoju Sravan and Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy defecting to rival factions, the BRS and BJP respectively. Despite this, Raj Gopal Reddy's recent return to Congress, coupled with his lead in the Munugode constituency, signifies a shift in the political tide.



From ABVP to Congress



Revanth Reddy's trajectory showcases a dynamic political journey. Starting as a ZPTC representative and later an Independent MLC in 2006 and 2008 respectively, his victory in the Kodangal Assembly elections in 2009 under TDP leadership marked his initial foray into the political landscape. His close association with Andhra Pradesh's TDP President, N Chandrababu Naidu, during his TDP days, added weight to his political acumen.

The unfolding electoral scenario paints a picture of Congress and BJP leading in significant seats, while the BRS trails behind in several constituencies.