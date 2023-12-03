Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Duel of BRS's Gangula Kamalakar vs Band Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar

Karimnagar emerges as a pivotal constituency gearing up for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, witnessing a heated electoral contest among prominent candidates. With Gangula Kamalakar of BRS presently holding the seat, a robust battle unfolds as key opposition candidates vie for a potential shift in the political landscape.

Amidst the political buzz resonating through Karimnagar, the constituency readies itself for the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, poised to host a fervent electoral faceoff among notable contenders. Situated as one of the three constituencies in the Karimnagar district and encompassing the city of Karimnagar, it forms an integral part of the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Karimnagar, Gangula Kamalakar, presently serving as the Civil Supplies Minister of Telangana, stands as a significant figure aiming for re-election. His victory in the 2018 elections, securing the seat by defeating Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a notable margin of 14,974 votes, solidified his position as the elected representative of this constituency.

However, the 2023 electoral contest in Karimnagar witnesses a strong challenge from key opposition candidates, investing energy into the political landscape. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing BJP, and Purumalla Srinivas from the Indian National Congress (INC) emerge as notable contenders seeking to sway the electorate in their favour. Their presence sets the stage for an engaging electoral showdown, promising a potential reconfiguration of political dynamics. The historical electoral narrative of Karimnagar reflects Gangula Kamalakar's stronghold, securing victories in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections with substantial margins.