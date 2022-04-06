Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    The SSC and UPSC advertised 1,85,734 and 27,764 posts from 2017-18 to 2021-22, the total of 2,133,498 vacancies.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Closely two lakh candidates have been hired for Central government jobs in the last five years, stated Minister of State for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday. In the last five years, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have advertised 1,85,734 and 27,764 vacancies, respectively, and hired 1,74,744 and 24,836 people.

    Dr Singh further added that considering the government's priority of job creation and employment, various schemes have been implemented, including the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Deen Dayal Antyoday Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission, and many. 

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) advertised 1,85,734 and 27,764 posts from 2017-18 to 2021-22, the sum of 2,133,498 designations. 

    He added that 1,99,580 candidates were hired in the last five years, including 1,74,744 by the SSC and 24,836 by the UPSC.

    About the details, a sum of 33,722 candidates was hired in 2021-22; by SSC, it was 29,023, and by UPSC, 4,699. In 2020-21, 73,105 candidates were hired, 68,891 by the SSC and 4,214 by the UPSC. 

    In 2019-20, the total candidate recruited was 19,921, out of which 14,691 by the SSC and 5,230 by the UPSC. In 2018-19, 16,748 by the SSC and 4,399 by the UPSC, totalling 21,147 candidates, bagged jobs. And 51,685 in 2017-18, 45,391 by the SSC and 6,294 by the UPSC.

