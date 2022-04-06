Al- Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri calls Karnataka's Muskan as 'sister', says 'noble woman of India'

Karnataka's hijab row poster girl Muskan Khan who raised slogans 'Allahu Akbar' has now caught the attention of terror outfit Al-Qaeda as its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who released a video praising the girl. Zawahiri was believed to be dead but US intelligence has confirmed his presence.

As the row over is hijab is yet to settle down in Karnataka, the issue has now caught the attention of one of the world's feared terrorist outfit Al-Qeada. Its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri has now thrown his weight behind Bibi Muskan Khan for her statement.

Zawahiri was believed to be dead but now his presence is confirmed after a 9-minute video of him praising Muskan surfaced as he reportedly penned a poem on her and called her 'noble woman of India'. In the video that appeared in Qaeda's mouthpiece channel As-Sahab, Zawahiri also has called for a reaction on the issue of hijab from the Muslim community. He also attacked Pakistan and Bangladesh for being a mute spectators over what is happening in India.

It is reported that US-based intelligence firm SITE has confirmed the presence of Zawahiri.

Last month, when the hijab row escalated and spread to many parts of Karnataka, there were protests in colleges, and students were divided over the hijab and saffron scarfs. Muskan Khan, second-year B.Com student from PES college in Mandya gained attention for countering a bunch of Hindu youths who shouted Jai Sri Ram slogans.

Following her statements, she became instantly famous. Political leaders and leaders from Islamic organisations rallied at her house and gave her cash and kind. Jamaat-E-Islami Hind paid Rs 5 lakh for her 'courage'. Later BBMP Ex Corporator visited and paid Rs 1 lakh to her. Mumbai MLA Zeeshan Siddique also visited her house and gave her a gift. The move antagonized Hindu groups who have asked for an inquiry.

The hijab issue first started from the Udupi government PU college and after the students were barred entry, some of them approached the Karnataka High Court. The Court, after hearing, upheld the state government order of banning hijab in classrooms. The case now has reached the Supreme Court.