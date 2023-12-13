Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: What are coloured gas canisters, used during Parliament security breach?

    Coloured gas canisters, initially designed for military applications, have found diverse uses in civilian settings. From enhancing visual effects in photography to energizing fan engagement in sports, these devices have become integral elements of various activities.

    Explained What are coloured gas canisters, used during Parliament security breach?
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    A major security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when two individuals boldly leaped from the public gallery into the chamber of the House. These individuals deployed canisters emitting yellow smoke, causing widespread chaos within the House. The incident has sparked serious concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures.

    Video footage from inside the chamber depicted a scene of turmoil as one man desperately navigated through desks, creating a frenetic atmosphere. Simultaneously, his accomplice released a dense veil of yellow smoke from the visitors' gallery, shrouding the Lok Sabha in a hazy mist. Fortunately, the prompt response from Members of Parliament and security personnel resulted in the successful apprehension of both individuals.

    Also read: 'Parliament security breach is inexcusable, clueless about motives...' says intruder's father (WATCH)

    Two persons, involved in the Lok Sabha incident, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, who hails from Karnataka's Mysuru. Sagar Sharma had reportedly come to the visitor's gallery as a guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha.

    Simultaneously, two individuals, accompanied by a woman, discharged coloured gas from canisters and vocalized slogans such as 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside the Parliament premises. Security forces promptly detained all four individuals involved in the incident.

    What are coloured gas canisters?

    Coloured gas canisters, also known as smoke cans or smoke bombs, are versatile devices available in retail markets. While initially designed for specific purposes such as military operations, these canisters have found applications in various civilian activities, ranging from sports events and photoshoots to, as seen recently, disruptive incidents within parliamentary settings.

    Military and law enforcement use

    Coloured gas canisters play a crucial role in military and law enforcement operations. Emitting dense smoke clouds, these devices create effective cover, concealing troop movements and making them less visible to adversaries. Military forces strategically deploy smoke cans to mark target zones, coordinate airstrikes, guide troop landings, and indicate evacuation points. The use of smoke enhances operational security, contributing to the success of military missions.

    Visual effects in photography

    In the realm of photography, coloured gas canisters have become popular tools for creating captivating effects and illusions. Photographers leverage the thick smoke to add drama and intrigue to their shots, often using it to enhance the visual impact of scenes in a controlled environment.

    Sports and fan engagement

    In the world of sports, particularly in football, coloured gas canisters are deployed by enthusiastic fan clubs, commonly known as 'ultras.' Fans use these devices to generate vibrant smoke, showcasing the colors of their respective clubs and creating visually striking displays during matches. This practice has become a cultural phenomenon in European football, adding an extra layer of spectacle and fervor to the fan experience.

    Also read: Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans visitors pass

    Lok Sabha security breach

    The recent security breach in the Lok Sabha, where individuals jumped into the chamber and released yellow smoke canisters, has raised concerns about the potential misuse of these devices. The chaotic scene and subsequent apprehension of the individuals highlight the need for robust security measures to prevent unauthorized use of coloured gas canisters in sensitive locations.

    In response to the incident, Speaker Om Birla assured that the police are investigating the matter and emphasized that there was no serious threat. He stated that the smoke emitted from the canisters posed no significant danger.

    "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry. I have gotten an update on the smoke. There is no serious threat from it. I would like to assure you all of that. I am here too. Sitting here with you all. Let us now wait for more details that surface after the investigation," he said.

    Coloured gas canisters, initially designed for military applications, have found diverse uses in civilian settings. From enhancing visual effects in photography to energizing fan engagement in sports, these devices have become integral elements of various activities. However, incidents like the one in the Lok Sabha underscore the importance of maintaining vigilance and implementing stringent security measures to prevent unauthorized and potentially disruptive use of coloured gas canisters in sensitive environments.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah condemns shocking security breach at Parliament, calls for accountability

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah condemns shocking security breach at Parliament, calls for accountability

    Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans visitors pass AJR

    Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans visitors pass

    Parliament security breach is inexcusable clueless about motives says intruder's father (WATCH) snt

    'Parliament security breach is inexcusable, clueless about motives...' says intruder's father (WATCH)

    Security breach at Lok Sabha, high alert at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi vkp

    Security breach at Lok Sabha, high alert at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi

    Vishnu Singh Deo takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM in presence of PM Modi Amit Shah gcw

    Vishnu Singh Deo takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM; PM Modi, Amit Shah present

    Recent Stories

    Mohammed Shami recommended for Arjuna Award after stellar performance in ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    Mohammed Shami recommended for Arjuna Award after stellar performance in ODI World Cup 2023

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah condemns shocking security breach at Parliament, calls for accountability

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah condemns shocking security breach at Parliament, calls for accountability

    cricket India vs South Africa: KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah's playful exchange in the nets goes viral (WATCH) osf

    India vs South Africa: KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah's playful exchange in the nets goes viral (WATCH)

    Poco C65 to launch in India on December 15 will be sold exclusively via Flipkart gcw

    Poco C65 to launch in India on December 15, will be sold exclusively via Flipkart

    Protein to Warmth-7 Benefits of drinking milk in winters RBA EAI

    Protein to Warmth-7 Benefits of drinking milk in winters

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon