Explained: What are coloured gas canisters, used during Parliament security breach?

Coloured gas canisters, initially designed for military applications, have found diverse uses in civilian settings. From enhancing visual effects in photography to energizing fan engagement in sports, these devices have become integral elements of various activities.

A major security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when two individuals boldly leaped from the public gallery into the chamber of the House. These individuals deployed canisters emitting yellow smoke, causing widespread chaos within the House. The incident has sparked serious concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures.

Video footage from inside the chamber depicted a scene of turmoil as one man desperately navigated through desks, creating a frenetic atmosphere. Simultaneously, his accomplice released a dense veil of yellow smoke from the visitors' gallery, shrouding the Lok Sabha in a hazy mist. Fortunately, the prompt response from Members of Parliament and security personnel resulted in the successful apprehension of both individuals.

Two persons, involved in the Lok Sabha incident, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, who hails from Karnataka's Mysuru. Sagar Sharma had reportedly come to the visitor's gallery as a guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha.

Simultaneously, two individuals, accompanied by a woman, discharged coloured gas from canisters and vocalized slogans such as 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside the Parliament premises. Security forces promptly detained all four individuals involved in the incident.

What are coloured gas canisters?

Coloured gas canisters, also known as smoke cans or smoke bombs, are versatile devices available in retail markets. While initially designed for specific purposes such as military operations, these canisters have found applications in various civilian activities, ranging from sports events and photoshoots to, as seen recently, disruptive incidents within parliamentary settings.

Military and law enforcement use

Coloured gas canisters play a crucial role in military and law enforcement operations. Emitting dense smoke clouds, these devices create effective cover, concealing troop movements and making them less visible to adversaries. Military forces strategically deploy smoke cans to mark target zones, coordinate airstrikes, guide troop landings, and indicate evacuation points. The use of smoke enhances operational security, contributing to the success of military missions.

Visual effects in photography

In the realm of photography, coloured gas canisters have become popular tools for creating captivating effects and illusions. Photographers leverage the thick smoke to add drama and intrigue to their shots, often using it to enhance the visual impact of scenes in a controlled environment.

Sports and fan engagement

In the world of sports, particularly in football, coloured gas canisters are deployed by enthusiastic fan clubs, commonly known as 'ultras.' Fans use these devices to generate vibrant smoke, showcasing the colors of their respective clubs and creating visually striking displays during matches. This practice has become a cultural phenomenon in European football, adding an extra layer of spectacle and fervor to the fan experience.

Lok Sabha security breach

The recent security breach in the Lok Sabha, where individuals jumped into the chamber and released yellow smoke canisters, has raised concerns about the potential misuse of these devices. The chaotic scene and subsequent apprehension of the individuals highlight the need for robust security measures to prevent unauthorized use of coloured gas canisters in sensitive locations.

In response to the incident, Speaker Om Birla assured that the police are investigating the matter and emphasized that there was no serious threat. He stated that the smoke emitted from the canisters posed no significant danger.

"We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry. I have gotten an update on the smoke. There is no serious threat from it. I would like to assure you all of that. I am here too. Sitting here with you all. Let us now wait for more details that surface after the investigation," he said.

