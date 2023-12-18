Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Adapted from Russian-made Vympel R-73 and R-27 air-to-air missile systems, SAMAR ensures assured retaliation capabilities and participated in operational field trials. Girish Linganna reports

    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently conducted successful firing trials of the SAMAR air defence missile system, which has been developed in-house, during the Astrashakti 2023 exercise at Suryalanka Air Force Station in Andhra Pradesh. For the first time, the missile system took part in the exercise to evaluate its surface-to-air weaponry and conduct operational field trials.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has developed the Surface to Air Missile for Assured Retaliation (SAMAR) by adapting its old Russian-made Vympel R-73 and R-27 air-to-air missile systems, ensuring a strong retaliation capability. A unit within the Indian Air Force's Maintenance Command has successfully developed the SAMAR air defence system,

    The system can shoot down flying threats using fast missiles that travel at a speed of 2 to 2.5 times the speed of sound (2450- 3100 Km per hour). The SAMAR system includes a launch platform with two turrets, which can launch both one missile at a time or multiple missiles simultaneously, depending on the situation. This information was shared by officials from the Indian Air Force.

    The Indian Air Force's 7 Base Repair Depot (BRD) has created the Surface Air Missile for Assured Retaliation (SAMAR) Air Defence system. This system is comprised of refurbished Russian-supplied Vympel R-73E infrared-guided air-to-air missiles (AAMs) that have been reprogrammed to function as a Surface-to-air short-range Air Defence system. This development has been approved for use. 

    The SAMAR Air Defence system can target and destroy aerial threats, such as UAVs, helicopters, and fighter jets, that are flying at low altitudes within a range of 12 kilometres.

    The Indian Air Force has many Vympel R-73E missiles that have reached the end of their flight shelf life and are no longer suitable for use on fighter jets. However, these missiles are being repurposed for a new role as a short-range air defence system.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
