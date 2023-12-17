Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    HISTORIC: Akash weapon system successfully hits 4 unmanned aerial targets in one go (WATCH)

    India became the first country to demonstrate the capability of engaging four aerial targets simultaneously at 25 Km ranges by command guidance using a single firing unit. Girish Linganna reports

    HISTORIC Akash weapon system successfully hits 4 unmanned aerial targets in one go
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    The power of the indigenous Akash Missile system was showcased during the Astrashakti 2023 exercise held at Suryalanka Air Force station in Andhra Pradesh. During the Astrashakti exercise conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 12, a single Akash missile system successfully targeted and engaged four unmanned aerial targets simultaneously. By utilizing a single firing unit, India has achieved a remarkable milestone as the first country to demonstrate the ability to engage four targets simultaneously at approximately 30 km ranges through command guidance.

    During the exercise, four targets approached together in a tight or a close group from one direction and then separated to launch simultaneous attacks on defence assets from various directions.

    The Akash missile system consisted of a Firing Level Radar (FLR), a Firing Control Center (FCC), and two Akash Air Force Launcher (AAFL) launchers equipped with five missiles each. The FLR successfully detected and tracked the air scenario, providing an updated status of the four targets to higher authorities at the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) level. 

    The targets were given to an Akash firing unit to eliminate the threat. The firing unit then assigned the launchers, and the commander in charge of the firing control center issued the commands to launch when the system indicated it was capable. Two missiles were launched from two launchers, and the same launcher was used for the next two targets.

    Within a short period of time, four missiles were launched and FLR successfully directed all of them towards their intended targets. All four targets, which were approximately 30 kilometres away, were successfully hit at the same time.

    The Akash Missile System, which is a high-tech surface-to-air missile (SAM) system made in India, has been in use by the Armed Forces for almost ten years. It is crucial for protecting the skies of India and ensuring national security.

    The Akash System was purchased by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for a sum of Rs 30,000 crore, marking it as one of the biggest orders for an indigenous missile system. 

    The systems were manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, and BEML Limited, along with smaller businesses and other industry partners.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wah Varanasi girl impresses PM Modi with her science knowledge and poetry skills (WATCH) snt

    'Wah'! Varanasi girl impresses PM Modi with her science knowledge and poetry skills (WATCH)

    Indri triumph: How India's award-winning single malt is redefining the $33 billion spirits market snt

    Indri's triumph: How India's award-winning single malt is redefining the $33 billion spirits market

    PM Modi convoy gives way to ambulance during Varanasi roadshow WATCH gcw

    PM Modi's convoy gives way to ambulance during Varanasi roadshow (WATCH)

    Hum superpower kyu banna chahte hai Raghuram Rajan slammed for remarks on India (WATCH) snt

    'Hum superpower kyu banna chahte hai?': Raghuram Rajan slammed for remarks on India (WATCH)

    JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal accused of rape Mumbai Police files FIR after Bombay HC order gcw

    JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal accused of rape, Mumbai Police files FIR after Bombay HC order

    Recent Stories

    Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7 snt

    Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7

    Dunki Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM SHG

    'Dunki': Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM

    Wah Varanasi girl impresses PM Modi with her science knowledge and poetry skills (WATCH) snt

    'Wah'! Varanasi girl impresses PM Modi with her science knowledge and poetry skills (WATCH)

    Spotted Shah Rukh Khan to Prithviraj Sukumaran; celebs exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan to Prithviraj Sukumaran; celebs exude glamour

    Indri triumph: How India's award-winning single malt is redefining the $33 billion spirits market snt

    Indri's triumph: How India's award-winning single malt is redefining the $33 billion spirits market

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon