SP MP Awadhesh Prasad dismissed Bihar exit poll projections favouring the NDA, claiming the Mahagathbandhan will win at least 175 seats. Various exit polls, however, predict a decisive victory for the ruling NDA, with vote counting on Nov 14.

As the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad dismissed exit poll projections favouring the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserting that the people of Bihar have made up their minds to remove the incumbent government and bring the Mahagathbandhan to power.Speaking to ANI, Awadhesh Prasad said, "This exit poll is wrong... I had addressed a public rally. People have made up their mind to remove the BJP government, and make Mahagathbandhan's candidate Tejashwi Yadav the new Chief Minister." Expressing confidence in the alliance's performance, the SP MP claimed that the Mahagathbandhan is likely to secure a decisive majority in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. "Elections were held for 121 seats in the first phase... We are of the opinion that we will get at least 175 seats," he added.The statement follows the exit poll results, indicating that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar with the opposition Mahagathbandhan falling short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make a significant impact in terms of seats.Meanwhile, the exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on November 11. The People's Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls. The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 68.76%, the highest in the state's history. The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 66.91 %. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.08%. (ANI)

The counting of votes will be done on November 14. (ANI)