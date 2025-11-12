Congress leaders dismissed Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 exit polls predicting an NDA victory, calling them 'not accurate.' Despite polls giving NDA a clear majority, the party expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government.

Congress confident of victory Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday exuded confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory. "I will not speak on the Exit Polls. We will discuss it when the results are out. However, Bihar will teach a lesson because its right to vote has been manipulated... I am sure that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government," she said. Exit Poll Predictions Earlier, the exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls. Agency-wise seat projection People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As the Exit Polls for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 indicated an NDA win, Congress MP Tariq Anwar argued that it would be wrong to blindly believe their accuracy, citing that they only suggest "what might happen." "Exit Polls are not accurate. They are only a speculation. It indicates what might happen. It would not be right to think that they are accurate," he said.The remark comes after the exit polls on Tuesday predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. It predicted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.