Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Ex-K'taka minister Nagendra sent to judicial custody until August 3 in Valmiki corporation scam case

    Former Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the Valmiki Development Corporation money transfer scam. The Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru remanded him until August 3 after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The case involves the illegal transfer of Rs 94.73 crore.

    Ex-Karnataka minister Nagendra sent to judicial custody until August 3 in Valmiki corporation scam case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    In a significant development in the Valmiki Development Corporation money transfer scam, former Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru. This decision follows his recent arrest and interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    Nagendra was brought before the court where the ED officials did not request further custody. Consequently, the court has remanded him in judicial custody until August 3. This move is part of the broader investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation Limited.

    Karnataka: After Valmiki and MUDA scam, Rs 2.47 crore money transfer scandal at Tourism dept; FIR lodged

    In addition to Nagendra's case, the Special People's Court has also addressed the situation of Satyanarayan Varma, another accused in the scam. The ED officials have requested that Varma be handed over to them on a body warrant. Varma, along with other key figures, is under scrutiny for his role in the financial scandal.

    Valmiki corporation scam: ED detains former Karnataka minister Nagendra

    The scam involves the illegal transfer of approximately Rs 94.73 crore from a bank account related to the Valmiki Corporation to 18 different accounts. The funds were originally held at Union Bank of India, MG Road. In response to the scandal, the state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

    Several individuals have been arrested by the SIT, including the former Managing Director Padmanabha, Accountant Parasuram, and Nagendra's son, Nagaraj Nekkunti. The authorities have also conducted raids on the residences and offices of key figures, including MLA Basanagowda Daddal and former Minister B. Nagendra. During these raids, crucial documents were reportedly uncovered.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25 AJR

    BREAKING: Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25

    Parliament debate intensifies as Rahul Gandhi questions NEET 2024 paper leak claims; check details AJR

    Parliament debate intensifies as Rahul Gandhi questions NEET 2024 paper leak claims; check details

    Centre dumps decades-old rule that banned govt employees from joining RSS anr

    Centre dumps decades-old rule that banned govt employees from joining RSS, sparks political row

    Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case vkp

    BREAKING: SC grants bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

    Lets rise above party and work together': PM Modi's message to Opposition ahead of Parliament session AJR

    'Let's rise above party and work together': PM Modi's message to Opposition ahead of Parliament session

    Recent Stories

    Video Salman Khan CAUGHT staring at Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani's wedding; here's how fans reacted (WATCH) RBA

    Video: Salman Khan CAUGHT staring at Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani's wedding; here's how fans reacted (WATCH)

    Nagaland state lottery July 22, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 22, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT

    Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25 AJR

    BREAKING: Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return

    Sawan Somwar 2024: Onion to Milk; 6 foods you MUST avoid ATG

    Sawan Somwar 2024: Onion to Milk; 6 foods you MUST avoid

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon