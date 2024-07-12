Valmiki corporation scam: ED detains former Karnataka minister Nagendra

Former Karnataka minister B. Nagendra has been detained by the Enforcement Directorate from his Dollars Colony residence and taken for questioning in connection with the Valmiki Corporation scam. After a 40-hour inspection, the ED decided to take him into custody due to unsatisfactory answers during the raid, signaling potential arrest after further interrogation.

In a significant development, former Karnataka minister B. Nagendra has been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. Nagendra was detained from his residence in Dollars Colony and was subsequently escorted to the ED office in Shantinagar for further questioning.

After a meticulous 40-hour inspection, the ED decided to take Nagendra into custody. This action followed Nagendra's failure to provide satisfactory answers during the raid. The former minister is now under intense scrutiny and is likely to face arrest after the interrogation concludes.

The ED's move to detain Nagendra is part of a broader investigation into the Valmiki Corporation scam. The case has garnered significant attention, with officials closely examining the details to uncover the extent of the alleged financial irregularities.

