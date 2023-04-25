Even PM Modi was moved by young Shalmalee's talent (WATCH)

"This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee," Prime Minister Modi said.

A young girl's talent and creativity have taken social media by storm and earned praise from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a video shared by a Twitter user with the handle Ananth Kumar, the Prime Minister said: "This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!"

The video showed the young girl playing a keyboard as her mother recited a poem written by famous Kannada Poet KS Narasimha Swami. At one point, she starts singing along with her mother.