An Etihad Airways flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi was cancelled after the pilot detected a hydraulic issue. All passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft and no injuries were reported as the plane was preparing for departure on Tuesday.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): An Etihad Airways flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi was cancelled after the pilot detected a hydraulic issue while the aircraft was preparing for departure on Tuesday. According to official sources, all passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft and no injuries were reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)