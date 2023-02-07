Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Adani row, unemployment in Parliament

    On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, asserting that the country should know what power is behind the billionaire businessman.

    Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Adani row, unemployment in Parliament AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (February 7) used his address in Parliament over the Motion Of Thanks on President's address to target the Modi government over the ongoing Adani Group row. Addressing the Parliament, the Congress leader said while during his just concluded 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', people talked about inflation, unemployment and other issues facing them, the President's address had no mention of 'berozgaar'.

    "People told me that the Agniveer scheme has come from the RSS," the Wayanad MP said. "People are suffering due to the government's policies," he added.

    Also read: Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi mayor election on February 8

    The Congress leader then gathered other top leaders' attention by raising the  Adani issue and alleged that the Modi government tweaked rules to favour his industrialist Gautam Adani. 

    "People want to know about the Modi-Adani relationship. Rules were overlooked to favour Adani," Rahul Gandhi said. "From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been hearing one name everywhere 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'...people used to ask me that Adani enters any business and never fails. Youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors and how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022," Rahul Gandhi said.

    Also read: Jamia violence case: Delhi Police move HC challenging order discharging Sharjeel Imam, 10 others

    On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, asserting that the country should know what power is behind the billionaire businessman.

    "Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there to be a discussion on the Adani issue and the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani," Rahul Gandhi said.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi mayor election on February 8 - adt

    Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi mayor election on February 8

    Jamia violence case: Delhi Police move HC challenging order discharging Sharjeel Imam, 10 others AJR

    Jamia violence case: Delhi Police move HC challenging order discharging Sharjeel Imam, 10 others

    Maharashtra Ferry service between Belapur-Gateway begins; know timings, tickets - adt

    Maha: Ferry service between Belapur-Gateway begins; know timings, tickets

    Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen; agencies put on high alert AJR

    Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen; agencies put on high alert

    Highlight pro-people aspects of Union budget': PM Modi tells MPs during parliamentary party meet AJR

    'Highlight pro-people aspects of Union budget': PM Modi tells MPs during parliamentary party meet

    Recent Stories

    Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill earn nominations for ICC Player of the Month award for January-ayh

    Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill earn nominations for ICC Player of the Month award for January

    Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi mayor election on February 8 - adt

    Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi mayor election on February 8

    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why RBA

    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why

    Apple upcoming iPhones may be able to charge AirPods other devices Report gcw

    Apple's upcoming iPhones may be able to charge AirPods, other devices: Report

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: How would the league table appear if Manchester City is debited same points as Juventus-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: How would the league table appear if Manchester City faces same point deduction as Juventus

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon