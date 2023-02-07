Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Adani row, unemployment in Parliament

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, asserting that the country should know what power is behind the billionaire businessman.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (February 7) used his address in Parliament over the Motion Of Thanks on President's address to target the Modi government over the ongoing Adani Group row. Addressing the Parliament, the Congress leader said while during his just concluded 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', people talked about inflation, unemployment and other issues facing them, the President's address had no mention of 'berozgaar'.

"People told me that the Agniveer scheme has come from the RSS," the Wayanad MP said. "People are suffering due to the government's policies," he added.

The Congress leader then gathered other top leaders' attention by raising the Adani issue and alleged that the Modi government tweaked rules to favour his industrialist Gautam Adani.

"People want to know about the Modi-Adani relationship. Rules were overlooked to favour Adani," Rahul Gandhi said. "From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been hearing one name everywhere 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'...people used to ask me that Adani enters any business and never fails. Youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors and how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022," Rahul Gandhi said.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, asserting that the country should know what power is behind the billionaire businessman.

"Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there to be a discussion on the Adani issue and the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani," Rahul Gandhi said.