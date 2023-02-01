'It's like Sapno Ka Saudagar': Opposition reacts to Union Budget 2023

Budget 2023: The Budget for 2023-24 sparked a range of reactions from the Opposition. While some leaders welcomed the new schemes proposed for the betterment of citizens, others saw them as a 'cover-up' of unfulfilled old promises by 'jumlas' (false promises).

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in parliament on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet ministers. Some leaders welcomed the newly announced Budget, especially the income tax relief announcement. In contrast, the Opposition termed the Budget as a 'cover-up' of unfulfilled old promises by 'jumlas' (false promises).

In his first reaction to the Union Budget 2023, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said, "The Finance Minister's budget speech is an attempt to 'cover up the government's old promises' with 'jumlas'. We expected that the FM would shed light on the announcements that were supposed to be completed in 2022."

Referring to the BJP-led Central government's 'unfulfilled promises,' Kamal Nath tweeted, "The income of farmers was to be doubled by 2022, housing was to be available to every poor person by 2022, and the bullet train was to run in the country by 2022. However, the Finance Minister neither explained nor apologised to the country's people for failing to fulfill these announcements."

The former chief minister said the Budget 2023 shows the government intends to divert 'the attention of people from the present complex situation by showing hollow dreams of the future.' "This is not a healthy trend for the country and the economy."

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan said, "Budget 2023 has nothing. It's like the song "Sapno Ka Saudagar" nothing comes true when you wake up from a dream. Furthermore, no mention was made of controlling inflation and unemployment."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city received only Rs 325 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24, despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said, "Step-motherly treatment again with Delhi people. Last year, Delhi people paid more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax. Only Rs 325 crore was allocated for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi."

"This budget contains no anti-inflationary measures. This budget, on the contrary, will raise inflation. There is no concrete plan in place to eliminate unemployment. Unfortunately, the education budget has been reduced from 2.64 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Reducing the health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.99 per cent is harmful," he added.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram hailed Budget 2023 for introducing a low-tax regime. He said, "I believe in a low-tax system. So, any tax cuts are welcome as putting more money in the hands of the people is the most effective way to stimulate the economy."

In a similar tone, Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said, "The Union Budget 2023 contains some positive elements, but there is no mention of MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment, or inflation. Some basic questions remained unanswered."

