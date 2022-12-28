'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

When Rahul Gandhi showed up at the party headquarters on the occasion of the 138th Congress Foundation Day on a cold Wednesday morning, some journalists couldn't help but ask him, "T-shirt hi lagi rahegi lagatar kya (will you continue to be in a T-shirt?)." This is how the Wayanad MP responded.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's T-shirts were a talking point for the longest period of his Bharat Jod Yatra. Now in New Delhi, Rahul has often been seen in T-shirts despite the intense cold wave sweeping the national capital. So when the Wayanad MP showed up at the party headquarters on the occasion of the 138th Congress Foundation Day on a cold Wednesday morning, some journalists couldn't help but ask him, "T-shirt hi lagi rahegi lagatar kya (will you continue to be in a T-shirt?)."

To this, the former Congress president said in a lighter vein, "T-shirt chal rahi hai abhi tak. Jab nahi kaam karegi tab dekha jaayega (As of now, the T-shirt is working. When it stops working, we will see then."

Also Read: Mercury plummeting in North India triggers memefest; Check out

Rahul's appearance in T-shirts triggered a war of words between the Congress party and the BJP, with Congressmen equating him with a superhuman. Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is the Uttar Pradesh coordinator of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that "Rahul is superhuman. He is going out in a T-shirt (for the Bharat Jodo Yatra) while we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets. He is like a yogi; he has called himself so, doing his 'tapasya' (penance) with focus."

To note, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently on a nine-day break. The yatra will resume on January 3 from Uttar Pradesh and will cover three districts. The Yatra has so far covered a distance of about 3000 km, traversing through 46 districts of 9 states in 107 days.

Also Read: Fairwork India: Urban Company rated highest for gig workers' working condition; Zomato, Uber, Ola score nil

Also Read: 'I do not need these...' Afghan professor tears diplomas on TV against Taliban diktats on girls' education