Congress' fight against RSS, BJP will continue: CM Gehlot on party's 138th foundation day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Rahul Gandhi said that our fight is against the RSS and BJP's policies and programmes. It will go on. We have the ability to defend the Constitution. They are destroying the Constitution and undermining democracy's foundations, and the country will not tolerate it."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the Congress flag on the occasion of the party's 138th foundation day on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. While addressing the media, Gehlot said that Congress' fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would continue for allegedly weakening democracy and the country's Constitution.

"The party has come a long way since its foundation, and whether it's in power or not, it's firm on its policies and programmes," said Gehlot.

Additionally, Gehlot said, "Rahul Gandhi said that our fight is against the RSS and BJP's policies and programmes. It will go on. We have the ability to defend the Constitution. They are destroying the Constitution and undermining democracy's foundations, and the country will not tolerate it."

In reference to the newly elected party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gehlot said, "For the first time in 50 years, a Dalit has been elected as our party's president. The country has developed an atmosphere." He urges the party leaders and workers to work together.

Earlier, Gehlot shared an old photo of the Congress party and tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all Congress people on the occasion of Congress Foundation Day. For us, today is a day of great pride and glory."

On occasion, the Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated the party workers. He tweeted, "On the occasion of Congress's founding day, I pay tribute to all of the great founders who laid the groundwork for the party by prioritising the welfare of the people. The party has reached this pinnacle today because of their selfless service and dedication."

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said tweeted, "Congratulations and best wishes to all the office bearers, workers, and Congressmen on the occasion of the Indian National Congress's foundation day, which has always been dedicated to public service with the nation's unity, integrity, and protection of constitutional and democratic rights as paramount."

(With inputs from PTI)



Also read: 'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

Also read: Congress Foundation Day: Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre, says society being divided by hate

Also read: 'For better India...': Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir