Election Results 2024: PM Modi meets President Murmu, tenders resignation

President Droupadi Murmu accepted PM Modi's resignation and requested that he and the Council of Ministers continue until the new government assumes office. This followed Wednesday's Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, where the dissolution of the current Cabinet, whose term ends on June 16, was recommended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 5) met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered his resignation ahead of the new Cabinet's oath-taking ceremony. During the meeting, he also recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), potential "kingmakers," have agreed to support the formation of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Modi. The TDP and JDU are expected to submit formal letters of support to the BJP during an alliance meeting later on Wednesday.

The newly elected MPs of the NDA, led by the BJP, will meet on June 7 in the national capital to discuss government formation, as reported by ANI.

The Election Commission of India has announced results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99. This marks a significant decrease for the BJP from its 2019 tally of 303 seats and 282 seats in 2014. The Congress, however, improved its count from 52 seats in 2019 and 44 in 2014. The INDIA bloc surpassed 230 seats, providing stiff competition and defying exit poll predictions.

PM Modi has secured a third term but will need to rely on coalition support from parties like Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc will also meet on June 5, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling alliance leaders to his residence to strategize their next move following the favorable election results.

