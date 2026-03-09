Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) has backed the No Confidence Motion against Speaker Om Birla. He slammed the Centre, alleging the Modi government is unwilling to accept the opposition and humiliated Rahul Gandhi by not letting him speak in Lok Sabha.

Raut Backs No-Confidence Motion, Slams Centre

Backing the No Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday lashed out at the Centre and accused the ruling party of "unwillingness to accept the opposition."

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session, Sanjay Raut alleged that the Centre "humiliated" the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, by allegedly not letting him speak when he cited former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir in the House.

Raut said, "The ruling party should think about why this happened. Ever since Modi's rule began in this country in 2014, he has been unwilling to accept the opposition in any House, be it the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. The government doesn't run the House, and the Leader of the Opposition is humiliated, and microphones are turned off."

As per the List of Business, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Mallu Ravi and Kodikunnil Suresh are likely to bring in a resolution to move the No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for discussion. 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted.

Opposition to Question Jaishankar on West Asia

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut said that the Opposition will question External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after he makes a parliamentary statement on the conflict in West Asia.

"When our Foreign Minister gives his statement, then we will definitely ask him some questions on that," Raut told reporters.

S Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a statement regarding "The Situation in West Asia" in the Lok Sabha, as the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin today.

Background on the Conflict

The statement comes amid growing international attention on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

While S Jaishankar will make a statement in the House, the Opposition MPs have demanded a discussion on the ongoing conflict. Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Manickam Tagore have criticised the Centre, demanding an opportunity to ask questions. (ANI)