BJP MP Sujeet Kumar slammed the Opposition's motion to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling it 'drama' by a 'demoralised' group. Another minister praised Birla's conduct, while Congress MPs accused the Speaker of partisan behaviour.

BJP terms motion 'drama', questions timing

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sujeet Kumar on Monday questioned the timing of the Opposition's motion to remove the Lok Sabha Speaker. The MP claimed that the move comes out of a "demoralised" Opposition rather than any procedural wrongdoing by the speaker. BJP MP Sujeet Kumar, while speaking to ANI, said, "Article 94 of the Constitution gives members the right to move a motion to remove the Speaker. But the question is, why has the opposition brought this motion at this time? Is it because the Speaker has done something wrong? No. It's because the opposition has been completely rejected, demoralised, and is being consistently rejected by the people of the country. So they just want to stage some drama and theatrics.."

"The House will function according to rules and procedures... Democracy needs opposition parties, and we need a strong opposition. There are many issues they can raise, and the government is ready to discuss all possible issues with them," Sujeet Kumar added

Minister praises Speaker's conduct

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar commented on a motion seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Bhoyar stated that "The Prime Minister has said that Om Birla is a very good Speaker," highlighting the confidence placed in Birla's abilities to effectively manage the proceedings of the House. Bhoyar elaborated on Birla's skills in fostering a balanced environment in the Lok Sabha, noting, "We have seen that he runs the House very well." Bhoyar expressed that the Speaker has successfully ensured that leaders from all parties are granted the necessary opportunity to speak.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Prime Minister has said that Om Birla is a very good Speaker. We have seen that he runs the House very well. The power to speak is provided to the leaders of all parties... That is why the opponents are taking action because they cannot tolerate his good work."

Opposition accuses Speaker of partisan conduct

These remarks were made following the formal submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which has been signed by 118 MPs. Congress members Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi accused the Speaker of partisan conduct and levelling "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs from the Opposition parties.

The second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House. (ANI)