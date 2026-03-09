CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar moved a motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Gulf crisis, voicing concerns for the safety of Indians. He also questioned the US waiver on India's oil trade with Russia, demanding clarity on India's independent energy policy.

CPI MP raises concerns over Gulf crisis

Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar on Monday moved a motion of adjournment in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the "grave situation" in the Gulf region.

In the motion, P Sandosh Kumar stated, "The continuing escalation of hostilities in the region has created a serious security and humanitarian situation across several Gulf countries. The instability has disrupted air travel, commercial activities and normal life in many parts of the region, raising deep concerns about the safety and welfare of millions of expatriates." Sandosh expressed concern over the safety of Indians living in the region, stating that the situation requires urgent attention. "The Gulf region is home to one of the largest overseas Indian communities, with millions of Indian workers, professionals and their families contributing significantly to the economies of both the host countries and India. In the current circumstances, many Indians in the region are facing uncertainty, travel disruptions, and growing anxiety regarding their safety and livelihood. Given the scale of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf and the strategic importance of the region for India's economic and energy security, the situation requires urgent attention and coordinated diplomatic intervention by the Government of India," he stated.

Demand for clarity on India's energy policy

He also demanded clarification on the US temporary 30-day waiver regarding purchases of Russian oil. "India is a sovereign nation and has the legitimate right to procure crude oil and other energy resources from any country in accordance with its national interest. Decisions regarding India's energy security must be guided solely by the needs of the Indian people and the country's economic priorities. The announcement of a temporary waiver by the United States, effectively implying restrictions on India's oil trade with Russia, raises serious concerns regarding external pressure on India's independent energy policy," he said.

Jaishankar to address Parliament on West Asia situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a statement regarding the 'Situation in West Asia' in the Lok Sabha as the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin today.

S Jaishankar's statement comes amid growing international attention on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily. The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2. (ANI)