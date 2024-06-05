Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Huge slap on Hindus' face': Enraged man rips apart 'shameful' 234-seat win for INDIA Bloc in LS polls (WATCH)

    The Opposition INDIA bloc, a coalition comprising the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), collectively won 232 seats.

    The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Party (NDA) is all set to come back to power for third term by winning 293 Lok Sabha seats across the country. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a major setback as it fell short of a majority – with 240 seats – on its own as its heavily dependent on alliance partners such as the TDP and JD(U) to secure 272 seats required to form the government.

    A video circulating online captures a man expressing his disappointment over the election results and said, "Look at this, the whole INDIA alliance has secured 230 seats whereas BJP alone has secured between 220 to 230 seats. This is humiliating news for all the Hindus. Article 370 has been given, Ram Mandir has been given, and still, we couldn't cross the BJP 400+ seats. This is humiliating news."

    The Opposition INDIA bloc, a coalition comprising the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), collectively won 232 seats. The Congress made a significant comeback, securing 99 seats, while the SP delivered a remarkable performance, increasing its tally from 5 seats in 2019 to 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The TMC won 29 seats in West Bengal, and the DMK led in 22 seats. Other members of the INDIA bloc also saw gains, with the NCP winning 7 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) securing 9 seats, the RJD leading in 4 constituencies in Bihar, and both AAP and JMM winning 3 seats each.

    Despite the BJP's overall victory, the party's performance marked a significant decline from its 2019 tally of 303 seats, falling short by 63 seats. The BJP had set ambitious goals of winning 370 seats on its own and over 400 seats for the NDA. The party's vote share also saw a decline from 37.7% to 36.56%. Contrary to exit poll predictions, the BJP failed to secure a single seat in Tamil Nadu, despite hopes of making significant gains in the south.

    Election Results 2024: As NDA, INDIA plan their next moves, Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav fly together to Delhi

    The election results have highlighted the shifting political landscape in India, with the BJP facing stronger opposition and the INDIA bloc making substantial inroads. 

