    Election Results 2024: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls?

    Out of the 543 seats contested, as many as 15 Muslim candidates emerged victorious, including former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who defeated Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur.

    Election Results 2024: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls?
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its third consecutive government at the Centre, having secured 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This count is 32 seats short of the simple majority required in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Congress nearly doubled its 2019 tally, winning 99 seats.

    Modi 3.0: From Maldives president Muizzu to Italian PM Meloni, PM thanks world leaders for wishes

    This election witnessed 78 Muslim candidates in the fray, a decrease from the 115 who contested in 2019. Among the winners, Congress candidate Imran Masood secured the Saharanpur seat by a massive margin of 64,542 votes. Samajwadi Party's 29-year-old candidate, Iqra Choudhary, won the Kairana seat, defeating BJP's Pradeep Kumar by 69,116 votes.

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad seat, defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella by a margin of 3,38,087 votes. In Ladakh, Independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa secured victory with a margin of 27,862 votes, while another Independent, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, won the Baramulla seat in Jammu and Kashmir with 4.7 lakh votes.

    In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Mohibbullah won the Rampur seat with 4,81,503 votes, and Zia Ur Rehman secured the Sambhal seat by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes. Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference triumphed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat, defeating former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti with a margin of 2,81,794 votes. In Srinagar, NC candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi garnered 3,56,866 votes.

    What went wrong with INDI Alliance? Reasons behind narrow miss in Lok Sabha election 2024 results

    In West Bengal's Baharampur, first-time contender Yusuf Pathan of the BJP beat Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by 85,022 votes.

    The Congress-led INDIA bloc won over 231 seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 295 seats. For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will need to rely on the support of his allies to form a government, unlike the previous elections in 2014 and 2019 where the BJP won 282 and 303 seats respectively.

    Reports suggest that the INDIA bloc is reaching out to NDA allies, hoping to garner enough support to challenge the BJP's hold on power.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
