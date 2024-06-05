'Modi govt's authoritarianism was the problem': Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry sparks row after LS election results

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry has stirred controversy with a scathing critique of the Narendra Modi government's alleged authoritarian tactics following the announcement of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results.

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday stirred controversy with a scathing critique of the Narendra Modi government's alleged authoritarian tactics following the announcement of the Lok Sabha Election results for 2024. In a post on X, Chaudhry condemned what he termed as the "Authoritarianism of Modi Govt," highlighting concerns over the Election Commission's role, the use of government power against political opponents, and the influence of money and media in the electoral process.

Chaudhry's comments come amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a majority in the Lok Sabha, positioning Modi for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister. Despite significant losses in three Hindi heartland states, the BJP emerged victorious in 240 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 272. The BJP's reliance on allies within the NDA for government formation marked a departure from its previous landslide victories in 2019 and 2014.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally

In his tweet, Chaudhry also lauded the resilience of the Indian people in the face of what he described as "all odds," a sentiment echoing his earlier support for the INDIA Bloc in the elections. Notably, Chaudhry had previously admitted Pakistan's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, further adding to the contentious nature of his remarks.

"More than seats the Authoritarianism of Modi Govt was the problem, subdued ECP, shameless use of brutal govt power to involve political opponents in criminal cases, disqualifications, insane money, media buying, Kudoos to people of India for combatting all odds #IndiaElection2024," wrote former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry in a post on X.

The Election Commission of India's declaration of results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday solidified the NDA's position, with support from key allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JD(U), led by N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar respectively. With the TDP also securing victory in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, the NDA's electoral coalition demonstrated significant strength across various states.

Prime Minister Modi, poised to embark on his record-equalling historic third term, has pledged to collaborate with all states, irrespective of party affiliations, in a collective effort to propel India towards development. This milestone places Modi in league with India's inaugural Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who also served three consecutive terms.

Also read: Modi 3.0: From Maldives president Muizzu to Italian PM Meloni, PM thanks world leaders for wishes

In his inaugural address following the declaration of results from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi outlined his vision for the forthcoming term, articulating a commitment to making significant strides and placing a paramount focus on combating corruption.

This term marks a significant juncture for the 73-year-old Modi, as it signifies his first instance of reliance on coalition partners to sustain his government since his entry into the political arena.

Latest Videos