Modi 3.0: From Maldives president Muizzu to Italian PM Meloni, PM thanks world leaders for wishes

Starting from Nepal, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, neighboring world leaders have extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his massive electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Here's what several top leaders had to say about PM Modi's historic win.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth expressed his congratulations on X, commending PM Modi for his "laudable victory for a historic third term." He added, "Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship."

According to the Election Commission of India, PM Modi defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes. Many exit polls had predicted a third term for Modi, with some forecasting a two-thirds majority for the BJP-led NDA.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also extended his warmest wishes to PM Modi and the BJP-led coalition. "I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi," he wrote on X. He emphasized the close ties between India and Sri Lanka and looked forward to strengthening the partnership.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' congratulated PM Modi on the "electoral success" of the BJP-led NDA. He praised the enthusiastic participation of the Indian people in the world's largest democratic exercise. "Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term," 'Prachanda' wrote on X.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also conveyed his congratulations, stating, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term." He expressed his eagerness to work together to advance shared interests for the prosperity and stability of both countries.

