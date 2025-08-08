Election Commission has raised the pay for presiding, polling and counting staff and micro observers. Deputy DEOs and CAPF honoraria has been increased. Food allowance for polling duty is now Rs 500 per day.

The Election Commission of India on Friday raised pay and allowances for many election staff. The move covers presiding officers, polling officers, counting staff, micro observers and others. The change also raises honorarium for deputy district election officers (Dy. DEOs), CAPF personnel and sector officers. Food and refreshment rates for polling and counting duty have been increased too. The Commission issued a press note on August 8, today. It said personnel on election duty will get higher daily pay or lump-sum amounts. The note said the last large revision of these rates was done between 2014 and 2016. The new rates are meant to fairly reward staff who work long and often difficult hours during elections.

EC's remuneration hike ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

The increase covers many categories of staff. Key changes include:

Presiding officers and counting supervisors: increased to Rs 500 per day or Rs 2,000 lump sum. (Earlier Rs 350 per day.)

Polling officers: increased to Rs 400 per day or Rs 1,600 lump sum. (Earlier Rs 250 per day.)

Counting assistants: increased to Rs 450 per day or Rs 1,350 lump sum. (Earlier Rs 250 per day.)

Class IV employees for various polling duties: increased to Rs 350 per day or Rs 1,000 lump sum. (Earlier Rs 200 per day.)

Video surveillance team, control room and call-centre staff, flying squads, static surveillance and similar teams: lump-sum rates have been raised.

Micro observers: lump-sum raised to Rs 2,000 (earlier Rs 1,000).

New honorarium for Dy. DEOs and CAPF personnel

The press note raised honoraria for officials who support election operations:

Dy. DEOs: Earlier no specific honorarium; now they will get not less than one month’s basic pay of the concerned employee.

Earlier no specific honorarium; now they will get not less than one month’s basic pay of the concerned employee. Gazetted officers of CAPF (Commandants and equivalents): Rs 4,000 for duty up to 15 days; higher weekly rates for longer duty. (Earlier lower rates.)

Rs 4,000 for duty up to 15 days; higher weekly rates for longer duty. (Earlier lower rates.) Subordinate officers of CAPF (inspectors and similar ranks): Higher daily/weekly honoraria.

Higher daily/weekly honoraria. Other ranks of CAPF (head constables, constables): Higher fixed sums for short duties and higher weekly pay for longer duties.

Higher fixed sums for short duties and higher weekly pay for longer duties. Assistant expenditure observers and sector officers: Full-time election duty honorarium increased to Rs 10,000 (from Rs 7,500) or on a pro-rata basis.

Food and refreshment rates raised

Packed lunch and light refreshment for polling personnel, police on duty, home guards and volunteers have been increased. The new rate is Rs 500 per day or part thereof. This replaces the earlier rate of Rs 150 per day. As election duty often means long days, early starts and late finishes, the Commission's revised rates will help staff meet the extra cost of working and will show fair respect for their time. Better pay can also help recruit and keep trained staff for the many duties needed to run safe and fair elections.

2026 elections in India

India will hold several important polls in 2026, including Rajya Sabha elections and assembly polls in four states and one union territory. The new rates come ahead of these polls. The Election Commission has said the changes will apply for polling and counting duty when required.

State election offices and district teams will update their plans and budgets. CAPF units and other agencies that assist with elections will also get the revised payment orders. The Commission’s aim is to ensure officials are paid on time and to keep election work smooth.