Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the Centre over the perpetual increase in fuel prices and inflation, accusing the government of failing to take effective measures and allowing oil marketing companies to make exponential profits.

Congress Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday questioned the Centre over the perpetual increase in fuel prices and inflation, accusing the government of failing to take effective measures in this regard. Speaking with ANI, Tewari alleged that the oil marketing companies are making profits, while the common public is suffering due to the hike in prices.

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Reflecting on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange are in crisis, he accused the government of not taking any steps throughout its tenure. He further hit out at the Centre over rising inflation, questioning, "With whose age is the rupee competing?" "It is ironic that on one hand the oil marketing companies are making exponential profits... On the other hand, the common man is being absolutely crushed. Petrol today is above Rs 100 in most Indian cities and diesel is touching Rs 90 in most cities. CNG has been increased as well. Why is the government crushing the common man?... The Finance Minister says that Fuel, Fertilizer and Foreign Exchange are in a crisis, which is primarily because the government did not do anything for the past 12 years. The Foreign Direct Investment is fleeing India... this is why there is pressure on the rupee... Now, with whose age is the rupee competing?" he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for "robbing the common man" over the increase in fuel prices. He alleged that the Centre is benefiting "their friends, companies," criticising the rising inflation. "BJP and Modi government are robbing the pockets of the common man, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 7.50 in 10 days and the prices of CNG have been increased by Rs 10-11 in 10 days. They are looting the common man and benefiting their friends, companies and some government companies. This inflation will affect everyone," he said.

Surging Fuel Prices in Delhi

The remarks come amid surging prices of petrol, diesel and CNG in the country. While petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, and diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre, CNG now costs Rs 83.09 per kg in the national capital after the latest revisions.

Centre Defends Actions Amid Global Crisis

However, the Centre maintained that it has forgone nearly Rs 14,000 crore in tax revenue after reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel to shield consumers from rising fuel prices, according to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry.

The government had cut central excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on both petrol and diesel on March 27, following a sharp rise in global crude oil prices due to tensions in West Asia.

PM Modi Cites Geopolitical Tensions

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his appeal to help navigate the economic challenges due to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, calling for people to take collective responsibility for reducing the burden on the nation's resources.

Adressing the gathering in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi noted that India does not remain "untouched" as the world has been going through a turbulent time, with COVID pandemic, economic challenges and the crisis in West Asia. He highlighted the gravity of the West Asia conflict by terming it "one of the major crises of this decade". PM Modi stressed that his government is working to ensure minimum disruption to citizens' lives amid global crises.