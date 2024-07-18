Kerala: Three teenage girls go missing from Aluva orphanage; probe begins

Three teenage girls from an orphanage in Aluva, Ernakulam went missing around 12:30 am. on Thursday (July 17). The authorities are investigating and have circulated their information and images through various channels.

Aluva: Three teenage girls residing at an orphanage for underprivileged girls in Thottakkattukara, Aluva, went missing on Thursday (July 18) morning. The girls, aged 15, 16, and 18, were discovered to be absent from the orphanage early in the day, prompting a report to the Aluva East Police Station at approximately 7:30 am. An investigation is currently underway.

According to the police, the institution's staff discovered the girls' disappearance around 4:30 am. After reviewing the CCTV footage, authorities found that the three girls had left around 12:30 am. The police were then informed about their disappearance.

The authorities have disseminated information about the missing girls through various channels, including WhatsApp groups of public transportation services such as KSRTC, private buses, and autorickshaws, as well as notifying Railway authorities. Additionally, images of the children are being circulated to facilitate a swift and widespread search effort.

