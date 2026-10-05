Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde met PM Narendra Modi to discuss the state's drought situation. He sought central assistance for farmers, highlighting existing aid schemes and assuring continued government support for the farming community.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday and apprised him of drought situation in the state. Shinde said PM Modi sought details on water availability, agricultural conditions and fodder for livestock and assured the state of the Centre’s support.

Farmer Assistance and Government Support

The Deputy CM Shinde presented demands of the state government regarding central assistance. He said farmers currently receive Rs 12,000 annually — Rs 6,000 under the Centre’s Shetkari Samman Yojana and Rs 6,000 through Maharashtra’s Namo Shetkari Yojana. Recalling the assistance provided during last year’s heavy rains, he said the government would not hold back support when farmers are in distress. “The farming community has the first right over the government treasury. When farmers are in distress, the government will not hold back assistance,”

Shinde Criticises Opposition

Shinde also criticised the Opposition for focusing on marches, protests and allegations against the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister instead of substantive issues.

On Party Politics and Cabinet Expansion

Shinde said the Mahayuti coordination committee had discussed Mangesh Chivte’s candidature from the Pune Teachers’ Constituency. The party has issued the AB Form, and Chivte will file his nomination tomorrow. On Cabinet expansion, he said the NDA leadership will take the decision at the appropriate time.

Further Remarks and Criticisms

Shinde attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT), saying those rejected by the people in elections were now talking about “burying” others.

Referring to Indian pilot Smit Machhar, Shinde said he had talked of PM Modi as a source of inspiration and recited the Hanuman Chalisa during a crisis.

Shinde also criticised opposition parties over their allegations against the government. “Those living in glass houses should not throw stones at others’ houses,” he said. (ANI)