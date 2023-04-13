Eknath Shinde 'cried' at Matoshree 'fearing jail': Sanjay Raut backs Aaditya Thackeray's claims

"Eknath Shinde cried after coming to Matoshree and said - If he does not go with BJP, he will be put in jail," Thackeray had claimed on April 11. Raut also claimed that fear of Eknath Shinde being jailed was "clearly visible" in his "mind and heart".

Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray had recently claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, before joining hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year, "cried" at Matoshree fearing being jailed by the investigative agencies "if he did not ally with BJP".

Last year, Shinde led a rebellion with over 40 MLAs in June which ultimately toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP gets into fire-fighting mode, continues to face heat over ticket distribution

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut certified Aaditya Thackeray's claims, saying that "it is correct" and that Shinde had told him the same thing.

"Eknath Shinde cried after coming to Matoshree and said - If he does not go with BJP, he will be put in jail," Thackeray had claimed on April 11. Raut also claimed that fear of Eknath Shinde being jailed was "clearly visible" in his "mind and heart".

In a tweet, Raut said, "This is 100 per cent correct! Eknath Shinde had also said this after coming to me. I tried to make him (Shinde) understand. But the fear of jail was clearly visible in his mind and heart. Aaditya is right."

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle

Speaking to the reporters, the Uddhav Thackeray faction leader said that Eknath Shinde had told him that he did not want to go to jail and asked him to break the alliance with the Congress and NCP.

"What Aaditya Thackeray is saying is completely true, the present Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) also said the same after coming to my house that I do not want to go to jail, you break this alliance. ...There is a pressure system going on all over the country, but we need not fear. He (CM Eknath Shinde) said no, I am afraid that I will be put in jail, he was afraid of going to jail," Raut claimed.