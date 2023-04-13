Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eknath Shinde 'cried' at Matoshree 'fearing jail': Sanjay Raut backs Aaditya Thackeray's claims

    "Eknath Shinde cried after coming to Matoshree and said - If he does not go with BJP, he will be put in jail," Thackeray had claimed on April 11. Raut also claimed that fear of Eknath Shinde being jailed was "clearly visible" in his "mind and heart".

    Eknath Shinde 'cried' at Matoshree 'fearing jail': Sanjay Raut backs Aaditya Thackeray's claims AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray had recently claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, before joining hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year, "cried" at Matoshree fearing being jailed by the investigative agencies "if he did not ally with BJP".

    Last year, Shinde led a rebellion with over 40 MLAs in June which ultimately toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP gets into fire-fighting mode, continues to face heat over ticket distribution

    On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut certified Aaditya Thackeray's claims, saying that "it is correct" and that Shinde had told him the same thing.

    "Eknath Shinde cried after coming to Matoshree and said - If he does not go with BJP, he will be put in jail," Thackeray had claimed on April 11. Raut also claimed that fear of Eknath Shinde being jailed was "clearly visible" in his "mind and heart".

    In a tweet, Raut said, "This is 100 per cent correct! Eknath Shinde had also said this after coming to me. I tried to make him (Shinde) understand. But the fear of jail was clearly visible in his mind and heart. Aaditya is right."

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle

    Speaking to the reporters, the Uddhav Thackeray faction leader said that Eknath Shinde had told him that he did not want to go to jail and asked him to break the alliance with the Congress and NCP.

    "What Aaditya Thackeray is saying is completely true, the present Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) also said the same after coming to my house that I do not want to go to jail, you break this alliance. ...There is a pressure system going on all over the country, but we need not fear. He (CM Eknath Shinde) said no, I am afraid that I will be put in jail, he was afraid of going to jail," Raut claimed.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP gets into fire-fighting mode, continues to face heat over ticket distribution AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP gets into fire-fighting mode, continues to face heat over ticket distribution

    'Involved in several corruption cases'; BJP hits out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Involved in several corruption cases'; BJP hits out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    IAF and Army's strategic forces train in Eastern Theatre (WATCH)

    IAF and Army's strategic forces train in Eastern Theatre (WATCH)

    Hunt continues for 'kurta-pyjama clad' Bathinda military station attackers: Latest developments

    Hunt continues for 'kurta-pyjama clad' Bathinda military station attackers: Latest developments

    Expat missing case: Shafi sends video message; Abductors demand share from smuggled gold worth Rs 80 cr anr

    Expat missing case: Shafi sends video message; Abductors demand share from smuggled gold worth Rs 80 cr

    Recent Stories

    UGC NET Result 2023 soon to be announced by NTA how to check scores marking scheme other details gcw

    UGC NET Result 2023: NTA to announce results soon; Here's how to check scores

    IMD warns intense heat in Kerala in next few days; Temperature soars above 40 degree Celsius anr

    IMD warns intense heat in Kerala in next few days; Temperature soars above 40 degree Celsius

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav BOLD bedroom song Adhaai Baje goes viral watch RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD bedroom song ‘Adhaai Baje’ goes viral-WATCH

    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launch date ANNOUNCED Here is what you can expect gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launch date ANNOUNCED; Here's what you can expect

    Game of Thrones prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Know cast, plot and more AHA

    Game of Thrones prequel series ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Know cast, plot and more

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon