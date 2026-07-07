Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the state has ordered immediate damage assessment surveys in rain-hit areas to ensure prompt relief. Officials are on high alert, and compensation will follow NDRF norms for damaged homes.

Damage Assessment Ordered for Rain-Hit Areas

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the state government has directed all district administrations to immediately conduct damage assessment surveys in areas affected by heavy rainfall and ensure prompt relief to eligible beneficiaries.

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Speaking in Nagpur, Bawankule said, "A review meeting with all District Collectors and officials of the concerned departments was held on Monday to assess the damage caused by heavy rains across the state."

He said instructions were issued for the immediate preparation of panchnamas (damage assessment surveys) in all affected areas, while the administration has been asked to remain on high alert in view of the prevailing weather conditions. He said officials have been instructed to take all necessary precautions to prevent any loss of human life, livestock, or property.

According to the minister, the Revenue Department will carry out the damage assessment with full responsibility and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of compensation. Bawankule further said that "people whose houses have been fully or partially damaged are entitled to immediate relief under the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), adding that the state government is taking prompt action in accordance with these provisions."

Minister Responds to Landslide Criticism

Responding to criticism over a recent landslide, the minister said the incident was a natural event and should not be politicised. "Some people criticise every issue without reason. The landslide was a natural event. Did we cause the landslide?" he said.

He added that any damage caused by the landslide would be repaired and noted that all construction projects have a "Defect Liability Period", during which the executing agency is responsible for rectifying technical defects. "The same process is being followed in this case. We acted immediately and restored the main route within seven days. Instead of indulging in unnecessary politics, people should understand the facts," Bawankule said.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts. The weather agency has forecast moderate spells of rainfall at isolated places in these areas.

Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Mumbai Life

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with severe waterlogging reported in the Nala Sopara area. Railway operations were also affected following a landslide in the South East Ghat section between KJT and Lonavala.

According to Central Railway, as of 4:30 am on Tuesday, 41 mail and express trains were cancelled, 59 trains were diverted, 20 were short-terminated, and 22 were short-originated. Four trains were rescheduled, while local train services between Lonavala and Pune were also cancelled due to the disruption. Authorities are continuing restoration efforts while monitoring weather conditions across the state. (ANI)