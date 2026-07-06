Union Home Minister Amit Shah met actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in Kolkata, with Suvendu Adhikari also present. Shah briefed the actor on the Modi government's work and participated in events marking Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary.

Amit Shah Meets Prosenjit Chatterjee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in Kolkata on Monday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. During the interaction, Shah told the actor about the achievements of the Modi-led government in the last 12 years. Prosenjit also presented a book to Amit Shah during their meeting.

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The Home Minister, who arrived in Kolkata earlier in the day, was received by the West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari.

Commemorating Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The Union Home Minister reached Kolkata to take part in the commemorative events celebrating the birth anniversary of the Founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Amit Shah on Monday performed bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone for a 125-foot statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Eco Park in Kolkata. The event coincided with the 125th birth anniversary of the BJP ideologue.

Amit Shah also visited the ancestral home of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhabanipur, Kolkata and garlanded the busts of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his father, Asutosh Mookerjee.

Prosenjit Chatterjee Honoured with Padma Shri

As for Prosenjit Chatterjee, the actor has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Honoured for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Bengali films, Prosenjit received one of the country's highest civilian awards amid loud applause.

Present at the event were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many other dignitaries. For the occasion, Prosenjit Chatterjee chose a traditional ensemble consisting of a golden kurta set.