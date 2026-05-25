AAP's Anurag Dhanda criticised the Modi govt's 'indifference' to fuel price hikes, questioning why cheaper oil isn't bought from Iran/Russia. Prices were hiked for the 4th time in two weeks, with petrol crossing Rs 100 in Delhi and other metros.

AAP Criticises 'Indifferent' Modi Government

Amid the fuel price hike, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Media In-charge, Anurag Dhanda, on Monday criticised the "Modi government," calling it indifferent to the concerns of the common man.

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Speaking to ANI, he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's refusal to purchase cheaper crude oil from Iran and Russia, which can help tackle the issue of inflation in the country. "Within just the last ten days, the price has surged by seven and a half rupees. The prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed across the nation; there is not a single city or state left in the country where petrol is available for less than Rs 100. How is a poor man supposed to afford fuel? Yet, the Modi government remains utterly indifferent; petrol and diesel prices are hiked daily, and the common people are simply left to perish in the raging fire of inflation. Cheaper oil is available from Iran and Russia, yet PM Modi refuses to procure it. Why?"

Fourth Fuel Price Hike in Two Weeks

The remarks come at a time when the nation is facing constant hikes in fuel prices. The petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again today, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

Prices in Major Metros

Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators. In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre, and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

The latest revision comes after three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each. This was followed by another increase on May 19, when fuel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices rose by 87 paise per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 91 paise per litre, making the current revision the fourth hike in less than two weeks.

CNG Prices Also Increased

Meanwhile, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were also increased earlier on Saturday by Rs 1 per kg, marking the third hike in just 10 days. Following the latest revision, CNG now costs Rs 81.09 per kg in the national capital, further adding to the financial burden on daily commuters and transport operators. (ANI)