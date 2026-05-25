Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule hit out at Congress over its criticism of fuel price hikes, accusing it of spreading negativity. This comes as petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time in less than two weeks.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday criticised Congress over its remarks on fuel price hikes, accusing the party of spreading negativity and misleading the public, while defending the government's decision amid prevailing global conditions.

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Responding to criticism over the fuel price increase, Bawankule said Congress was attempting to create confusion among people despite similar price hikes taking place in the past. He said, "Congress is an untrustworthy party. It is a party that lacks a public mandate. Congress is trying to create negativity and confuse the people. We have a thousand examples to prove that Congress imposed Mughal-style authoritarian rule on this country."

Minister Defends Govt's Decision

Commenting on the rise in fuel prices, Bawankule said the government was aware of public concerns but pointed to the international situation behind the decision. He added, "Fuel prices have increased many times in the past as well. We too do not wish for such hikes. However, considering the situation prevailing across the world, such decisions are being taken. Therefore, everyone understands the reasons behind it."

Fuel Prices Hiked Across Metros

Earlier today, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

City-Wise Price Breakdown

Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators. In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

The latest revision comes after three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each. This was followed by another increase on May 19, when fuel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices rose by 87 paise per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 91 paise per litre, making the current revision the fourth hike in less than two weeks.

CNG Prices Also Up

Meanwhile, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were also increased earlier on Saturday by Rs 1 per kg, marking the third hike in just 10 days. Following the latest revision, CNG now costs Rs 81.09 per kg in the national capital, further adding to the financial burden on daily commuters and transport operators. (ANI)