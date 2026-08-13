The Supreme Court cautioned the public against a fraudulent website, sp-court-in.com, which is impersonating its official platform. It warned that cybercriminals could use the site for phishing to steal personal and financial information.

The Supreme Court on Thursday cautioned the public against a fraudulent website posing as the official online portal of the apex court and warned that it could be used to steal sensitive personal and financial information. In a public advisory, the Supreme Court Registry identified sp-court-in.com as a fake website impersonating the Court's official platform. It said cybercriminals could use the website to carry out phishing attempts and trick users into sharing personal details, financial information and confidential login credentials.

Cybercriminals Aim to Steal Data

It said, "Cybercriminals, through the aforementioned link, may attempt to solicit sensitive personal data and confidential credentials of the public. All stakeholders are strictly cautioned against divulging any personal/financial information, as such disclosures may facilitate the theft of data by these perpetrators." The Registry urged litigants, lawyers and other stakeholders to exercise extreme caution and refrain from entering or sharing any sensitive information through the fraudulent website.

Verify Authenticity, Use Official Domain

The latest warning follows earlier advisories issued by the Registry on July 16, 2025 and April 28, 2026, cautioning users about websites created to mimic the Supreme Court's official portal.

The Registry said users should independently verify the authenticity of electronic communications and carefully check website addresses before accessing them. It clarified that sci.gov.in is the only registered domain of the Supreme Court of India and advised users to inspect links before clicking on them.

Advice for Potential Victims

Those who suspect that they have fallen victim to a phishing attempt have been advised to immediately change passwords for their online accounts and alert their banks about any unauthorised access or suspicious activity. "Individuals who suspect they have been compromised by this phishing attempt should immediately update the passwords for all online accounts and notify their respective banks to report unauthorised access," the advisory stated. (ANI)