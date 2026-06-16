TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee slammed BJP 'goons' for an egg attack on MLA Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's home. He accused police of inaction during the incident, highlighting a 'threat to our lives' and poor law and order in West Bengal.

TMC Blames BJP, Police for Egg Attack on MLA

Amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee strongly condemned the egg attack on party MLA Kunal Ghosh outside the residence of party chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, alleging that BJP-linked "goons" were behind the incident and accusing police of inaction.

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Expressing concern over the law and order situation, Kalyan Banerjee said on Monday, "What is becoming of West Bengal! When MLA Kunal Ghosh was leaving from the residence of Didi and speaking to the Press, goons of the BJP threw eggs." He further alleged a serious lapse by security personnel present at the spot. "Police were here, but they did nothing. When CID came here, I had pointed out that both witnesses are BJP people. One of them was this youth (shows a picture on his phone) who was a part of the group which had come to throw egg. I called up the Police Commissioner. It has been 25-30 minutes, but nobody has come. There is a threat to our lives...This is the situation in West Bengal," Banerjee said.

Attacker's Justification and Victim's Account

The incident occurred outside Mamata Banerjee's residence after Kunal Ghosh had attended a party meeting and was speaking to mediapersons when a local youth threw an egg at him. The youth, identified as Chandan, later justified the act, claiming grievances against the ruling party. "They have done a lot of atrocities on people. Kunal Ghosh is no less. So, they deserve this... They have wronged us a lot," Chandan said.

Kunal Ghosh had said the attack could have caused serious injury, adding, "I was able to turn my head at the last moment; otherwise, it would have hit my glasses and could have seriously injured my eye." He also alleged that the attack took place in a high-security zone and questioned police presence at the site, claiming officers only "watched the show" as the incident unfolded.

Ongoing Political Turbulence in Bengal

Earlier, the party had also raised similar allegations in connection with attacks on its leaders, including claims involving MP Abhishek Banerjee during a visit to post-poll violence-affected areas.

Meanwhile, West Bengal politics continues to witness internal churn within the TMC, with large-scale defections and resignations adding to the ongoing political turbulence. Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday announced that 20 Lok Sabha MPs have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).