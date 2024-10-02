Efforts begin to repatriate mortal remains of Malayali soldier found after 56 years of IAF plane crash

The search for the remains of soldiers from the AN-12 aircraft, which crashed near Rohtang Pass 56 years ago, is ongoing. Recently, the remains of four individuals, including a Malayali, Thomas Cheriyan, were recovered and transported to Losar Helipad.

The search for soldiers who went missing after a plane crash near Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh 56 years ago continues. The bodies of four soldiers, including Malayali Thomas Cheriyan, were recovered and brought to the Losar helipad near Rohtang Pass last night. After conducting postmortem examinations, the remains will be taken to Chandigarh today, expected to arrive by noon.

Malayali soldier's mortal remains among those recovered 56 years after IAF plane crash in Rohtang Pass

The army is making efforts to bring Thomas' body to his hometown on the same day. A special aircraft from the Air Force has been prepared for this purpose.

Thomas Cheriyan was on his way to his posting after completing training when the accident occurred, according to his relative, Shaiju, who spoke to Asianet News. He also mentioned that the army had informed them about the ongoing search five years ago. It was only recently that they received news from the army about the discovery of body parts.

In 2019, five bodies were recovered, and now, the remains of four more people, including Thomas Cheriyan, have been found. One of these individuals has yet to be identified.

The army's mission in Rohtang has been extremely challenging, said Lahaul-Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary in an interview with Asianet News. Facilities have been arranged for postmortem and other procedures, which are centered around the base camp. He added that arrangements are in place to preserve any additional bodies that may be found, and the recovered remains will be transported to Chandigarh today.

This team was conducting a mountaineering expedition in the remote and rugged area of CB-13 (Chandrabhaga-13 Peak), located near Batal in Lahaul-Spiti.

The recovery marks a significant milestone in one of India’s longest-running search operations. The AN-12 twin-engine turboprop aircraft had gone missing on February 7, 1968, while flying from Chandigarh to Leh. The mission to recover the remains has been a joint effort between the Dogra Scouts of the Indian Army and the Tiranga Mountain Rescue team.

Indian Army recovers 4 bodies of 1968 plane crash victims near Rohtang Pass

