AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies like the ED and CBI to target opposition leaders. He alleged the recent raid on Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora was an attempt to break the AAP and force leaders to join the BJP.

Kejriwal Alleges Misuse of Central Agencies

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led Centre following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora.

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Addressing the media, Kejriwal claimed that agencies such as the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were being used to target opposition leaders and force them to join the BJP. "Since this morning, ED raids are underway at the residence of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora. Since the Modi govt has come to power in the country, we have seen CBI and ED work not to stop corruption and money laundering, respectively, but work to break other parties and to threaten other political leaders and make them join the BJP," Kejriwal alleged. "Raid by ED is an action in the same direction," the AAP chief added.

His remark comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations linked to Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with an ongoing alleged Rs 100 crore money laundering probe. The searches are being conducted at five premises across Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

'Punjabis Harassed': Kejriwal Broadens Accusations

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged that Punjabis have been "harassed" through multiple central actions, and accused the BJP-led Centre of targeting leaders in the state through ED raids, which he claimed were politically motivated and aimed at pressuring individuals rather than uncovering wrongdoing.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "As soon as the Bengal elections ended, Modi ji started conducting daily ED raids in Punjab. In the past few years, Modi ji has dealt Punjab a heavy blow. Punjabis have been harassed in every possible way. Attacks were launched on Punjab's water, attempts were made to take over Punjab University, funds for rural development were withheld, and now relentless ED raids have been unleashed. A raid was carried out at Ashok Mittal's place, and the very next day he was brought into the BJP. This means the purpose of the ED raid wasn't to uncover stolen money. It was solely to break Ashok Mittal and get him to join the BJP. Just a few days ago, a raid was also conducted at Sanjeev Arora's place. When he didn't join the BJP, another raid was carried out at his premises." (ANI)