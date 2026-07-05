The ECI published the draft electoral roll for Manipur after collecting over 19.34 lakh forms for the Special Intensive Revision 2026. The final roll is scheduled to be published on September 6 after claims and objections are disposed of.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday published the draft electoral roll for Manipur following the completion of the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, during which over 19.34 lakh enumeration forms were collected from eligible electors across the state.

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According to a press note issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur, the enumeration phase was conducted between May 30 and June 28.

All claims and objections will be disposed of by September 2, while the final electoral roll will be published on September 6.

Key Findings of the Revision Exercise

Out of 20,93,076 potential electors, 19,34,399 (92.42 per cent) submitted enumeration forms. The exercise also identified 43,000 deceased electors (2.06 per cent), 1,08,283 shifted, absent or other electors (5.17 per cent), and 7,394 electors (0.35 per cent) with multiple registrations, who will be retained at only one location.

Revision Process and Participation

The revision exercise was carried out through 16 districts, 60 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 84 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 317 BLO Supervisors, and 2,956 Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The CEO's office said 10 recognised political parties participated in the process. The number of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) also increased from 5,003 to 6,363, reflecting greater political participation and transparency in the revision exercise.

Enhancing Voter Accessibility and Inclusion

Special arrangements were made to facilitate the participation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) through District Nodal Officers.

The Election Commission also encouraged citizens attaining 18 years of age on or before July 1, 2026, to apply for enrolment through Form 6.

To improve voter accessibility, the number of polling stations has been increased from 2,956 to 3,041, ensuring that no polling station has more than 1,200 electors.

How to File Claims and Objections

The claims and objections period will remain open from July 5 to August 4, during which voters can seek inclusion, correction or deletion of entries by submitting applications to BLOs, EROs or through the Voters Service Portal and ECINET Mobile App. (ANI)