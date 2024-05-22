Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ECI demands formal notices from BJP, Congress chiefs to correct star campaigners' discourse

    Star campaigners from both parties have been directed to avoid religious and communal overtones in their speeches. Specifically, the ECI has instructed the BJP to cease any campaign rhetoric that could lead to societal divisions.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday (May 22) issued directives to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, instructing them to issue formal notes to their star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care, and maintain decorum.

    This development comes in response to the deteriorating quality of campaigning by star campaigners from both parties. The ECI has slammed both the BJP and Congress for using campaign strategies that exploit caste, community, language, and religion.

    Star campaigners from both parties have been directed to avoid religious and communal overtones in their speeches. Specifically, the ECI has instructed the BJP to cease any campaign rhetoric that could lead to societal divisions.

    For the Congress, the ECI has mandated that star campaigners avoid making statements that create false impressions, such as claiming that the Constitution of India may be abolished or sold. Additionally, when discussing the Agniveer scheme, Congress campaigners are cautioned against politicizing the defense forces or making divisive statements about the socio-economic composition of the military.

    The ECI stressed that India's sociocultural fabric is a significant and enduring asset that should not be compromised during elections. The Commission asserted that both the BJP and Congress must uphold the heritage of a quality electoral experience for Indian voters.

    In a firm stance, the ECI dismissed all allegations and defenses exchanged between the BJP and Congress. It highlighted the need for the ruling party to demonstrate additional responsibility during election periods, while also noting that the opposition should not be given unchecked freedom.

    The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases over six weeks, commenced on April 19 and will conclude on June 1. The first five phases of polling took place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The upcoming rounds of voting are scheduled for May 25 and June 1, with the election results set to be announced on June 4.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
