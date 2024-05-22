Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges fake sting plot, threat of personal photo leaks in assault case

The Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that several tasks have been assigned to party members to undermine her, including contacting volunteers in America to gather information against her and preparing fake sting operations.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday (May 22) alleged a conspiracy within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to tarnish her image by leaking personal photos. Maliwal, who has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assault, made the claims in a post on social media platform X.

Taking to X, Maliwal revealed that she received a call from a senior party leader who informed her about the intense pressure on AAP members to defame her. "He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party," Maliwal wrote.

Without naming anyone specifically, Maliwal alleged that a female minister in Delhi was involved in maligning her character. "I am not angry with them, the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party," she said.

Maliwal stressed her determination to continue her fight for justice despite feeling isolated. "I have started a fight for my self-respect, I will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight but I will not give up," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have brought back Bibhav Kumar from Mumbai, where he had been taken for data recovery from his iPhone. Kumar is currently in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence.

