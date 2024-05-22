Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche accident: Teenager's family in drink-driving case allegedly linked to underworld; check details

    Vishal Agarwal, whose 17-year-old son is accused of crashing his speeding luxury car into a motorcycle, killing two software engineers, was arrested on May 21, in Sambhajinagar.

    The family of the teenager accused in the Pune Porche drink-driving case, which resulted in the deaths of two software engineers, is reportedly connected to the underworld. The teenager's grandfather allegedly paid gangster Chhota Rajan in a previous shootout case in Pune.

    It is reportedly said that a case against prominent real estate developer Vishal Agarwal's father, SB Agarwal, was registered at the Bundgarden police station before being transferred to the CBI. SB Agarwal had even sought anticipatory bail in the matter.

    Vishal Agarwal, whose 17-year-old son is accused of crashing his speeding luxury car into a motorcycle, killing two software engineers, was arrested on May 21, in Sambhajinagar. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling for the teen to be tried as an adult. The victims' parents have labelled their children's deaths as "murder" and demanded stringent action.

    The Maharashtra Deputy CM stressed that there has been no police negligence in the investigation, denying any external pressure on the probe. Despite the severity of the incident, the boy was granted bail on a surety of Rs 7,500, with his grandfather assuring to keep him away from bad company.

    Just months away from turning 18, the teenager was released by the Juvenile Justice Board on relatively lenient terms shortly after the crash.

    "His grandfather has given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his studies or a vocational course useful for his career. He is ready to abide by the conditions imposed on him. Therefore, it is just and proper to release the CCL on bail," the Juvenile Justice Board's order on May 19 said.

