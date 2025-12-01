Activist Rahul Easwar was arrested for allegedly defaming the survivor in the rape case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. He called his detention a 'freedom struggle for men' and alleged violation of Supreme Court guidelines by the police.

Rahul Easwar Calls Arrest 'Freedom Struggle for Men'

Activist Rahul Easwar on Monday who was was taken into custody in Thiruvananthapuram on November 30, for allegedly defaming and disclosing the identity of the woman who has accused Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of rape, has described his ongoing legal situation as a "freedom struggle for men."

Easwar who was arresed yesterday alleging that the police had violated Supreme Court guidelines while acting against him in the sexual-assault complaint case linked to suspended Congress MLA Mamkootathil. Speaking to reporters while being taken for a medical examination, Easwar said, "This is freedom struggle for men and this is against the Arnesh Kumar verdict. Police is claiming that they have served me notice but they have not served me any notice. This is blatant disregard of Supreme Court verdict."

Police Action and Investigation

His remarks came as Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police detained him following a case registered on the survivor's complaint, alleging that he insulted her on social media. The detention followed a series of investigative steps taken over the past 24 hours in the case involving the suspended MLA.

Meanwhile, a Kerala Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted a joint search and collected evidence from Mamkootathil's flat in Palakkad on Sunday as part of the ongoing sexual-assault investigation. The action on the previous day formed the backdrop for Easwar's criticism of the police process and his accusations of non-compliance with Supreme Court guidelines.

Earlier today, an investigation team from Thiruvananthapuram arrived at the Palakkad Crime Branch office, after which officers from both units initiated a joint inspection at the MLA's residence and nearby premises linked to the case.

Grave Charges Against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Mamkootathil, who is the MLA from Palakkad, has been booked on charges of alleged rape, criminal intimidation and coerced abortion, with the FIR listing multiple non-bailable sections. Kerala Police have also arraigned his friend Joby Joseph as the second accused in the case.

Details of the Alleged Assault

According to the FIR, the survivor was allegedly sexually assaulted by Mamkootathil on March 4 this year at her flat in Thrikkannapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and he later allegedly recorded explicit videos of the survivor on his mobile phone without her consent after threatening her. The second accused, a close friend of Rahul, allegedly gave her abortion pills while driving her in a car.

Manhunt and Legal Proceedings

A non-bailable case under eight sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed against the Congress MLA, including charges of rape, repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, rape by a person in a position of trust and causing miscarriage without consent. The MLA himself remains untraceable, and a lookout notice has been issued against him. The police have intensified efforts to arrest Mamkootathil and are conducting a statewide search, with a team also investigating in Tamil Nadu.

Political and Legal Fallout

The case gained momentum after the woman formally submitted a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 27 this year.. Mamkootathil has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court, with the hearing posted for Wednesday, December 3. The Congress party had earlier suspended Mamkootathil from its primary membership, but opposition parties like the BJP and CPI(M) are demanding his immediate resignation as an MLA.

