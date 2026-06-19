A viral social media post about a tech professional earning Rs 40 lakh annually but saving little has ignited a debate in India. Despite the high salary, large home and car loan EMIs, coupled with high living costs, consumed most of the income.

A viral social media post about a tech professional earning Rs 40 lakh per annum (LPA) but managing to save only Rs 5,000 a month has ignited a widespread debate online about income, wealth and the rising cost of living in India's major cities. The discussion has struck a chord with many urban professionals who say high salaries do not necessarily translate into financial freedom.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The conversation began when an X user shared the story of a 33-year-old techie living in a Tier-1 city. Despite earning a lucrative salary, the individual reportedly had little left to save after accounting for major financial commitments. According to the post, he had purchased a Rs 2 crore apartment with a substantial home loan, resulting in an EMI of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. He was also paying a car EMI of Rs 25,000, while monthly household expenses amounted to around Rs 75,000.

Check the viral post here:

Scroll to load tweet…

The post highlighted the growing phenomenon of lifestyle inflation, where higher earnings are accompanied by larger financial obligations. Sharing the example, the user noted that even people earning significantly above the national average often struggle to experience genuine financial freedom because of loans, housing costs and lifestyle choices.

Also Read: 'Too Hyped': Delhi Man Stunned As Friend Asked To Pay Rs 2.8 Lakh Security Deposit For Flat In Bengaluru

The story quickly sparked reactions across social media. One user wrote, "A high salary can make you look rich. Cash flow decides whether you actually are." Another added, "Many people upgrade lifestyle faster than they build assets — and slowly become prisoners of their own income." Others argued that excessive EMIs can severely impact long-term financial health and savings potential.

The debate also reignited broader conversations around what constitutes being "rich" in modern India. While some users felt that earning Rs 40 lakh annually places an individual among the country's top earners, others argued that soaring property prices, taxes and living expenses in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad have changed perceptions of wealth.

Many commentators pointed out that wealth should not be measured solely by salary but also by assets, investments, liabilities and financial security. The viral discussion has ultimately underscored a growing reality among India's urban workforce: a high income may create the appearance of prosperity, but without careful financial planning, it does not always guarantee peace of mind or long-term wealth.

Also Read: ‘I Was Shocked by the Offer’: Fired After Years of Loyalty, Employee Lands 125% Salary Hike