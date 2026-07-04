Karnataka Congress President BK Hariprasad and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre's E20 petrol policy, alleging it causes vehicle damage, reduces mileage, and increases costs, calling it a 'scam' forcibly imposed on people.

Karnataka Congress President BK Hariprasad on Saturday questioned the Centre over the introduction of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, alleging that it is causing vehicle breakdowns, reducing mileage and increasing maintenance costs for consumers.

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In a post on X, Hariprasad claimed that motorists across the country are facing widespread issues following the rollout of E20 fuel. "Widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns and a sharp drop in mileage after the introduction of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol are leaving countless vehicle owners frustrated and burdened with higher maintenance costs," he posted.

Congress Alleges 'Scam'

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government, the Congress leader alleged that instead of reducing fuel prices, the Centre has increased ethanol blending while passing the cost burden on to consumers. "Instead of reducing fuel prices, the Narendra Modi government has increased ethanol blending and passed the costs on to ordinary citizens. If people are paying the same--or more--for fuel while getting lower mileage and facing repair bills, serious questions must be answered. This is a scam," Hariprasad alleged.

He further said that the ethanol-blending programme should be backed by transparency, scientific evidence and consumer protection. "This experiment should be backed by transparency, scientific evidence and consumer protection--not at the expense of millions of motorists. The BJP government must explain why fuel prices haven't fallen despite 20 per cent ethanol blending and address the growing concerns of vehicle users," he said.

AAP's Kejriwal Echoes Concerns

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday also alleged that the Centre was "forcibly imposing" E20 petrol on people, claiming that it was causing damage to vehicles and reducing fuel efficiency.

Sharing a video post on X, Kejriwal said there is a lot of anger among the public regarding 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol. He claimed that due to ethanol, people's vehicles are breaking down, and parts are getting damaged. "The entire country is an experimental lab for the Modi government. E20 petrol is being forcibly imposed on people. Due to ethanol, people's vehicles are breaking down, parts are getting damaged, and mileage is dropping. People are extremely angry," Kejriwal said.

"If people are opposing this, why are you forcing it on them? Why aren't you withdrawing it? It is the people who voted for you. It is your duty to respect their vote and listen to them," he added. (ANI)