Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, reviewed the preparedness and implementation roadmap of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) during his visit to District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu and District Police Control Room (PCR) Jammu on Sunday.

High-Level Meeting on ERSS-2.0 Rollout

Chairing a high-level meeting in the Conference Hall of DPL Jammu, the IGP assessed the rollout of ERSS-2.0 and highlighted improvements over the existing ERSS-1.0 framework. The discussions centred on reducing emergency response time, both operationally on the ground and procedurally through system optimisation and technology-driven processes. Senior officers briefed the IGP on key technological features proposed under ERSS-2.0, including GPS-based accurate vehicle tracking, Location Based Services (LBS), Emergency Location Service (ELS) and enhanced call-handling and dispatch mechanisms through Dial 112. Emphasis was laid on leveraging these tools to ensure precise location identification and quicker deployment of emergency responders.

Focus on Core Components and Accountability

The four core components of ERSS - Emergency Caller Interface, Dispatcher, Field Responder and Supervisor - were reviewed in detail to ensure seamless coordination, real-time supervision and efficient response during emergencies. Officers discussed mechanisms to strengthen accountability across all levels of response delivery.

Infrastructure and Readiness Review at PCR Jammu

The IGP later visited District PCR Jammu, where ERSS-112 is proposed to be operationalised. He reviewed the existing infrastructure, technical readiness, space availability and logistical arrangements. During the inspection, gaps related to manpower (nafri), emergency response vehicle availability, technical support systems, and response-time benchmarks were identified for early resolution. Issues related to manpower deployment, induction of emergency response vehicles, procurement of technical equipment, and system integration were discussed in detail to ensure the smooth and timely implementation of ERSS-2.0 in the district.

IGP Stresses on Accuracy, Speed, and Accountability

Addressing the officers, IGP Tuti described ERSS-112 as a "critical citizen-centric emergency service" and stressed the need for accuracy, speed and accountability. "Our focus is not only on rapid on-ground response but also on improving response time on paper through technology-driven processes. Accurate location tracking, efficient dispatch and strong supervision are essential to save lives and strengthen public confidence," he said, adding that ERSS-2.0 would significantly enhance emergency response capabilities.

Key Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by DIG JSK Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, IPS; SSP Jammu Joginder Singh, JKPS; SSP PCR Jammu Koushal Kumar, IPS; SP Headquarters Jammu Irshad H. Rather, JKPS; DySP DAR Jammu Tahir Amin Sheikh, JKPS; ERSS Nodal Officer PCR Jammu Nadia Farooq, JKPS; and members of the technical team.